Weather Forecast For Red Rock
RED ROCK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
