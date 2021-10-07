Jump on Doyle’s rainy forecast today

(DOYLE, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Doyle Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Doyle:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 66 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.