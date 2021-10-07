Ravenna Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RAVENNA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
