Sun forecast for Winthrop — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(WINTHROP, WA) A sunny Thursday is here for Winthrop, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winthrop:

Thursday, October 7 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 61 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Widespread frost then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.