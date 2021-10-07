CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winthrop, WA

Sun forecast for Winthrop — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
 6 days ago

(WINTHROP, WA) A sunny Thursday is here for Winthrop, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winthrop:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cJypExj00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Widespread frost then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Carthage

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance
CARTHAGE, MS
Diamondhead (MS) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Diamondhead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Diamondhead: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel

Glenolden Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glenolden: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during
GLENOLDEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winthrop, WA
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Kiln Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kiln: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight
KILN, MS
Quarryville (PA) Weather Channel

Quarryville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Quarryville: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday,
QUARRYVILLE, PA
Chuckey (TN) Weather Channel

Chuckey Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chuckey: Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 15: Patchy fog then
CHUCKEY, TN
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Ridgeley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeley: Wednesday, October 13: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during
RIDGELEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Wa#Nws
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Kentwood Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kentwood: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15:
KENTWOOD, LA
Geismar (LA) Weather Channel

Geismar Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Geismar: Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15:
GEISMAR, LA
Mosheim (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Mosheim

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mosheim: Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 15: Patchy fog then
MOSHEIM, TN
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Braddock Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, October 15: Chance of showers
BRADDOCK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel

Brookville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookville: Wednesday, October 13: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, October 15: Slight chance of
Bogue Chitto (MS) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Bogue Chitto

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bogue Chitto: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Wednesday, October 13: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, October
TRUMANN, AR
Winthrop Digest

Winthrop Digest

Winthrop, WA
15
Followers
232
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy