Damariscotta Daily Weather Forecast

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



