Damariscotta Daily Weather Forecast
DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
