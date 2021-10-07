4-Day Weather Forecast For Dolan Springs
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0