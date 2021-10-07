NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Panthers rebound vs. Eagles, Bills upset Chiefs, Cardinals remain undefeated

Another big week! #DajaniDimes went 11-5 against the spread and 3-2 for my top five picks. I can't lie, I'm pretty upset with how the "game of the century" went down. I was told Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to play football in Foxboro. Apparently they missed their flight out of Tampa, because Tom Brady did not look like Tom Brady, and I'm not going to blame it on the rain. Should have covered the spread.