Glendale Daily Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
