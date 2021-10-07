Mayville Daily Weather Forecast
MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
