Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

 6 days ago

(BRITTON, SD) A sunny Thursday is here for Britton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Britton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cJyp56R00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

