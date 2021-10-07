Weather Forecast For Hancock

HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



