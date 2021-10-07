Weather Forecast For Hancock
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
