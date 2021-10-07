Ipswich Weather Forecast
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
