Ipswich Weather Forecast

IPSWICH, SD

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



