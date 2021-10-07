Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
