Weather Forecast For Boron
BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
