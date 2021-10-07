Weather Forecast For Boron

BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



