Naalehu Daily Weather Forecast
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, October 8
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Saturday, October 9
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Sunday, October 10
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0