Superior Daily Weather Forecast

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.