Daily Weather Forecast For Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



