Weather Forecast For Kaibito
KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
