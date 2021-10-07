Weather Forecast For Kaibito

KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 16 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 7 mph



