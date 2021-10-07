CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renovo, PA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 6 days ago

(RENOVO, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Renovo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Renovo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cJyoqoW00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
21
Followers
266
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy