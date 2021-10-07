Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(RENOVO, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Renovo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Renovo:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.