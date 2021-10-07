4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



