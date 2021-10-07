Elkhart Weather Forecast
ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
