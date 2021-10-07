4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairplay

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 56 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight High 50 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.