4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairplay

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 50 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
