Another cloudy day in Stamford — make the most of it with these activities

(STAMFORD, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stamford:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



