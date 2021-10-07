Ackley Weather Forecast
ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
