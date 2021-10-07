Daily Weather Forecast For Stephenson
STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
