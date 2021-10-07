4-Day Weather Forecast For Garrison
GARRISON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
