Daily Weather Forecast For Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.