Challis Weather Forecast
CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 61 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0