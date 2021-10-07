4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
