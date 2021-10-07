CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must-See TV: Ted Cruz Confronts Biden DOJ Official Over Mobilization Against Parents

By Donna Martinez
 6 days ago
Must-see TV, starring Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on October 6, Cruz questioned Assistant U.S. Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke about the DOJ’s decision to mobilize against parents who speak out at school board meetings. As you listen to Clarke’s responses, you will understand why trust in government is so low, and why Americans are rejecting the Biden administration.

