Walmart Commits to Reduce Plastic by 15%
Walmart Inc. pledged at its sustainability milestone summit, an event bringing together suppliers, nongovernmental organization partners and associates, to reduce total virgin plastic use by 15% throughout its plastic packaging footprint by 2025. The company agreed to set an absolute plastic reduction target last May, after a shareholder resolution was filed by nonprofit group As You Sow, but needed time to determine the size of the cuts.progressivegrocer.com
