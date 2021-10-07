CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Walmart Commits to Reduce Plastic by 15%

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Inc. pledged at its sustainability milestone summit, an event bringing together suppliers, nongovernmental organization partners and associates, to reduce total virgin plastic use by 15% throughout its plastic packaging footprint by 2025. The company agreed to set an absolute plastic reduction target last May, after a shareholder resolution was filed by nonprofit group As You Sow, but needed time to determine the size of the cuts.

