Daily Weather Forecast For Covelo
COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
