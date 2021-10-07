Garberville Weather Forecast
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
