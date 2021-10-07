CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC East Roundup: Defensive ranks

By Corey Giacovelli
Buffalo Rumblings
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point in the NFL season, we’re beginning to see what teams are made, as each AFC East team has four games under their belt. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots traded All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for just a sixth-round pick after failing to restructure his contract. This trade gives us the perfect opportunity to take a look at the defenses in the division. With each of the four head coaches having a defensive background, defense should be the strong point of each team.

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Miami Dolphins: 1-2 New England Patriots: 1-2 For more details on how each game in the division played out and for a deeper look at the standings, see our coverage below:. At this time last week, reports indicated that Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might still play moving forward. As the days progressed, things changed and it turned out that the QB had some broken ribs after facing the Bills in Week 2.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup

There obviously are different kinds of losses in the NFL, and apparently the one suffered by the Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas in Week 3 was the kind that earned them some respect nationally. That's the only conclusion one can reach when evaluating the seven outlets used for our power...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Chiefs#American Football#Afc East Roundup#The New England Patriots#The Carolina Panthers#The Buffalo Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs
NBC Sports

Fantasy Football: Week 4 Defense Rankings

Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships. You may not pay a ton of attention to which defense you're playing every week, but identifying the right matchups and capitalizing on it in your starting lineup could win you a matchup. So that's where we come in by ranking the top...
NFL
USA Today

AFC Week 3 Roundup: Refs help Ravens, 2 undefeated teams left

With the Cleveland Browns having big goals for the 2021 season, everything around the AFC matters to the team. Obviously, the team has to take care of winning football games themselves before conversations about the AFC North and AFC overall titles really begin to take hold. That doesn’t mean we...
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tom Brady faces familiar foe outside AFC East for 1st time

MIAMI (1-3) at TAMPA BAY (3-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Tampa Bay by 9, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Miami 2-2; Tampa Bay 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Buccaneers lead 6-5. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Dolphins 30-20 on Nov. 17, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. LAST WEEK:...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Pats Pulpit

AFC East Report: How the Patriots’ division rivals fared in Week 5

The fifth week of NFL regular season action is in the books, which means that it is now also time for a new edition of the AFC East Report and for a look back at what happened in the New England Patriots’ division over the weekend — from the Buffalo Bills celebrating a big road win, to the Miami Dolphins getting blown out by the GOAT, to the New York Jets losing another game, this time abroad.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy