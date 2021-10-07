AFC East Roundup: Defensive ranks

At this point in the NFL season, we’re beginning to see what teams are made, as each AFC East team has four games under their belt. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots traded All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for just a sixth-round pick after failing to restructure his contract. This trade gives us the perfect opportunity to take a look at the defenses in the division. With each of the four head coaches having a defensive background, defense should be the strong point of each team.