Sifter.shop Introduces RecipeSifter
Sifter.shop, a platform enabling consumers to shop according to their personal health needs, has now launched RecipeSifter, a tool that analyzes recipes to show which ingredients are appropriate for a shopper's diet, and flags any ingredient conflicts. Users can copy any website recipe URL, paste it into the free RecipeSifter toolbar and view each recipe ingredient “sifted” to match the user’s diet. If an ingredient doesn’t match, RecipeSifter lets the user swap ingredients to make it fit their personal diet. RecipeSifter also allows consumers to see and shop for the ingredients.progressivegrocer.com
