CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Sifter.shop Introduces RecipeSifter

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifter.shop, a platform enabling consumers to shop according to their personal health needs, has now launched RecipeSifter, a tool that analyzes recipes to show which ingredients are appropriate for a shopper's diet, and flags any ingredient conflicts. Users can copy any website recipe URL, paste it into the free RecipeSifter toolbar and view each recipe ingredient “sifted” to match the user’s diet. If an ingredient doesn’t match, RecipeSifter lets the user swap ingredients to make it fit their personal diet. RecipeSifter also allows consumers to see and shop for the ingredients.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

Reasor’s Offers Online Recipe System

Reasor’s has joined forces with tech firm Grocery Shopii on an innovative online recipe system to make it easier for the Oklahoma independent grocer’s customers to find favorite recipes, purchase the necessary ingredients online and then cook meals at home. RecipeToTable is a new integrated recipe recommendation engine seamlessly integrated...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Thrive Market Debuts Shoppable Healthy Cookbook

Online grocer Thrive Market has put out its first cookbook. The innovative publication features more than 60 recipes that can be made in 30 minutes or under with better-for-you ingredients that readers can purchase using single-touch “add to cart” QR codes. The book “Healthy Living Made Easy,” is exclusively available...
RECIPES
progressivegrocer.com

What Shoppers Want Now: EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH

The key learnings contained in Progressive Grocer’s 2021 “The New Age of Elevated Expectations” study are based on 1,002 responses gathered July 20-26, 2021, from those ages 18 to 34, with primary or shared responsibility for food purchases. The responses were evenly split between Gen Z (ages 18-24) and Millennials (ages 25-34). The logic behind probing the views of these groups is that they are either entering or in their most formative years of household creation, a life stage which correlates closely with increased spending. Thus, understanding this group’s food-related shopping behaviors, eating preferences and key factors influencing spending is crucial to grocers’ future success.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Good Culture Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese

Disruptive clean-label cultured-food brand Good Culture has debuted four additional products, including a squeezable classic sour cream pouch and its first-ever lactose-free line. The four products are made with simple ingredients, among them gut-friendly live and active cultures, enzymes, and pasture-raised milk sourced from small Midwestern family farms. The Squeezable Whole Milk Classic Sour Cream Pouch is a mess- and spoon-free solution that comes in a 12-ounce pouch retailing for a suggested $2.99. Available in a 15-ounce tub for a suggested retail price of $3.49, the Lactose Free Cottage Cheese offers 14 grams of protein per serving, while the Squeezable Lactose Free Sour Cream Pouch and Lactose Free Sour Cream Tub are available in a 12-ounce pouch for a suggested retail price of $2.99, and a 15-ounce tub for a suggested $2.99.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Url#Shipt#Sifter Shop#Recipesifter#Peapod#Itemmaster#Shop#Diet#Food As Medicine#Ocado
progressivegrocer.com

Sprouts to Hold Livestream on Natural Remedies

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to hold an exclusive wellness livestream event that will feature expert panelists discussing how food and nutrients can alleviate anxiety and inflammation while supporting a healthy immune system. Scheduled for Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. PDT, the event will aim to help viewers renew their physical and emotional health ahead of the hectic holiday season.
HEALTH
hbr.org

Introducing Season 7

Starting October 11, a new collection of perspectives to learn from, advice to act on, and takeaways that buoy you up. So many of us are either at a turning point professionally or managing life on the threshold. We’re weighing whether or not it’s time to change jobs. Grappling with team members resigning one after another. Trying to settle in and succeed as a new hire. Finding our way as a freelancer.
TV SERIES
progressivegrocer.com

Target's Flair for Food

If you’re wondering how Target has managed to increase sales, market share and profits this year while most other food retailers are still lapping last year’s pandemic-fueled gains, the answer is easy — just four words, in fact: “We are unapologetically Target.” That’s how EVP and Chief Food and Beverage Officer Rick Gomez describes his company’s successful approach to retailing, and to food retailing in particular.
RETAIL
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Co. Unveils New ‘For Today’s Table’ Ads

The Giant Co. has debuted the latest ads created in collaboration with its agency partner, Brownstein, in the grocer’s continuing For Today’s Table campaign. The two new spots highlight digital solutions for customers: Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct, the chain’s online grocery service; and Giant and Martin’s Choice Rewards, its personalized savings and loyalty program.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recipes
progressivegrocer.com

Target Gets Serious About Grocery

If you’re wondering how Target has managed to increase sales, market share and profits this year while most other food retailers are still lapping last year’s pandemic-fueled gains, the answer is easy — just four words, in fact. “We are unapologetically Target.”. That’s how EVP and Chief Food and Beverage...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
papermag.com

Introducing: XOXOEMIRA

It's the end of an era uglies... XOXOETHAN is now officially XOXOEMIRA. This past weekend I threw a literal BIRTH day for myself and my new name — debuting as Emira D'spain. There are few transgender women who have the platform I do (let alone trans women of color) and this birthday served as an opportunity to introduce myself but also to leverage my platform for the greater health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Green Tea Fat Burners Are Your New Favorite Weight Loss Supplement

Summertime and weight loss go hand in hand. We all want that lean, six-pack beach body when the temperatures spike. And while many of us are already reaching for sweaters and boots to rock this fall, keeping that waistline trim remains a popular wellness goal, regardless of the season. But here’s the thing — it’s a hell of a lot harder to keep the pounds off when all of fall’s festive temptations arise. Halloween treats, Thanksgiving meals and holiday parties offer a well-deserved opportunity to indulge. It’s been a long year. You’ve earned it. You’ll work it all off in January, you say. Here’s our...
DIETS
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

These 5 Popular Foods Are Disappearing From Shelves Nationwide

After bounding back with a summer surge, experts are once again becoming optimistic that the current decline in COVID-19 case numbers could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But even as the tides begin to turn against the virus, some of the disruptions it has caused in the world are still having a significant effect on everyday lives—especially when it comes to shortages of specific essential items. Now, food manufacturers and grocery stores are warning that certain popular foods are disappearing from shelves across the U.S. as lingering supply chain issues make it harder to keep items stocked, CNN Business reports.
RETAIL
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart+ Teams With Amex

Walmart has revealed a partnership with credit card company American Express Inc. that enables U.S. consumer Platinum Card members who use their card to purchase a monthly Walmart+ membership to receive a statement credit covering the full cost of membership each month: $12.95 a month, plus applicable taxes. Walmart+ members receive such benefits as unlimited free shipping with no order minimum on items sold and shipped by Walmart, and free delivery from eligible Walmart stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thedailymiaminews.com

Introducing Daily Insulation News

Every day, Daily Insulation News delivers the most current information on a broad range of subjects to you. Share your knowledge and learn more about the world. We’re here to entertain, educate and amuse you so come back often!. We discuss everything from sports to business, crime to culture, science...
WORLD
archiproducts.com

Innovant Introduces Palette at NeoCon

06/10/2021 - With the recent radical changes to how we work, workplace planning and usage are in flux. Unanswered questions remain about how offices will be used going forward and how much time staff will be spending on site to do what kind of work. Innovant’s NeoCon 2021 introduction, Palette, addresses this uncertainty head on with flexible private office and meeting spaces that can be reconfigured on the fly and adapt to changing workplace needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy