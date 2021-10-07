CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marvell, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Marvell

Marvell Today
Marvell Today
 6 days ago

(MARVELL, AR) A sunny Thursday is here for Marvell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marvell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cJylK7F00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Citra

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CITRA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marvell, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Nws
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delmar: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 15: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday,
DELMAR, MD
Marvell Today

Marvell Today

Marvell, AR
36
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy