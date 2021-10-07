4-Day Weather Forecast For Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
