Harvey Daily Weather Forecast
HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
