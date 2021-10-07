Harvey Daily Weather Forecast

HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 58 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.