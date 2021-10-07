Haines Weather Forecast
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 43 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Light rain likely then rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
