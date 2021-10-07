Mona Daily Weather Forecast
MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0