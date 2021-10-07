Mona Daily Weather Forecast

MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 63 °F, low 42 °F 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.