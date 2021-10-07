Bloomville Daily Weather Forecast
BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
