John Day, OR

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

John Day Times
John Day Times
 6 days ago

(JOHN DAY, OR) A sunny Thursday is here for John Day, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for John Day:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cJykzcD00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
John Day, OR
John Day Times

John Day Times

John Day, OR
