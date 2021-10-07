Daily Weather Forecast For Ellis
ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
