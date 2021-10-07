Valve Says Opening a Steam Deck Could Kill You

Valve’s upcoming piece of hardware, the Steam Deck, often receives many questions. As pre-orders are still queued for Q2 2022, the wait is mounting quite heavily on consumers. Concerning the performance of new games as well as third-party applications, fans are curious about the internals of the device. Debating on the upgradability and replaceability of the components, many have been quick to assert the ease of these processes. While fans have debated for some time on the practicality of this warning, today Valve has answered several remaining questions. In a new video, Valve takes a Steam Deck t0 teardown and teaches how to replace the thumbstick and SSD to showcase how arduous and risky the procedure is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO