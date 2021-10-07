CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve Says Opening a Steam Deck Could Kill You

 6 days ago
On Wednesday Valve released a video in which it shows what its hotly anticipated handheld gaming PC looks like on the inside, and how an average user might be able to open it and replace simple parts, while at the same time strongly, hysterically warning users not to do that.

Related
NME

Valve isn’t disabling old builds of games on Steam

Over the last few days a small storm has been brewing around Valve based on a decision that was seemingly not supposed to be public, and it turns out that’s because it wasn’t true. Originally discovered by SteamDB creator, Pavel Djundik, it seems that older builds of games would be impossible to download once a new Steam version hit, which was a concern to people for a number of reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Steam Deck: everything we know about Valve's handheld PC

The coming arrival of the Steam Deck is thrilling news for anyone wishing they could play their Steam library on the road. While it can be docked into a TV or PC, what makes it special is the fact that it’s a handheld gaming PC that is as portable as a Nintendo Switch. Even expanding its storage comes via a portable solution, as you can use SD cards for more space.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve Could Be Working on a Standalone VR Headset

Valve could be working on a standalone virtual reality headset, similar to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2. Spotted first by YouTuber Brad Lynch (SadlyItsBradley), multiple references to a device codenamed "Deckard" have been found inside Valve's SteamVR code. Lynch notes that the information he found indicates multiple iterations of the headset exist, including a "proof of concept" version, which was last updated in June. The code string also mentions the term "standalone," in addition to a string of code that implies Deckard may feature internal processing power, meaning the headset would function without being tethered to another device like a computer.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Steam Deck Benchmrked at 60fps on Several Tripple A Games

The much anticipated Steam Deck has finally been taken to task. This Chinese website has tested the developer kit out on some of the best and most loved AAA games currently available. Performance has been benchmarked against each, and early signs suggest its good news all round. The Steam Deck...
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: The Steam Deck leaks have got me excited

OPINION: The Steam Deck is a Switch-esque portable PC that’s scheduled to launch in December 2021. Despite being a few months away from release, a ‘leaker’ has seemingly posted some benchmark results for the portable console – and they look fantastic. An early review (spotted by PC Gamer) of the...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Steam users can still play older versions of games, according to Valve

A few days ago, news that Valve might prohibit customers from accessing older versions of games on Steam started to spread around the Internet. This stemmed from the latest beta for Steam, which “changes how the client connects to its content delivery network, removing the access customers had to previous versions of their games.” Certain players have valid reasons to access older versions of games, so many became understandably concerned over what the changes in the latest beta might entail for this feature. Thankfully, it seems that these players’ worst fears will not come to pass, as a spokesperson for Valve told PC Gamer that the company does not plan to remove the feature.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Lenovo Legion Play is an Android-Based Competitor to Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch

The handheld market is having a good time this year, we have seen the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Steam Deck, and the surprisingly impressive Steam Deck as well, and now it seems that Lenovo also wants to have a piece of the pie. The company is preparing its device that will rival other already available devices. The handheld from Lenovo will be called the Lenovo Legion Play, and well, it should be coming out sooner than one would expect.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Valve Advises Against SSD Replacement in Steam Deck Teardown Video

Valve’s upcoming piece of hardware, the Steam Deck, often receives many questions. As pre-orders are still queued for Q2 2022, the wait is mounting quite heavily on consumers. Concerning the performance of new games as well as third-party applications, fans are curious about the internals of the device. Debating on the upgradability and replaceability of the components, many have been quick to assert the ease of these processes. While fans have debated for some time on the practicality of this warning, today Valve has answered several remaining questions. In a new video, Valve takes a Steam Deck t0 teardown and teaches how to replace the thumbstick and SSD to showcase how arduous and risky the procedure is.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Valve says don’t, but you can easily access the Steam Deck’s gaming PC innards

Since the Steam Deck’s announcement back in July, Valve’s been relatively open about its upcoming handheld gaming PC. While we’ve had both an official and unofficial look at the device’s benchmark performance, the PC’s innards have remained a mystery. Thanks to a new teardown video by Valve, we now know how to disassemble and potentially upgrade the gaming machine. Yet, while the company makes delving into the Deck’s depths look easy, it also strongly advises against even popping the lid for a peak.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Watch Valve take apart a Steam Deck so you don't have to

The upcoming Steam Deck is easily one of the most interesting products to be announced in 2021. For the most part, it's a beefier distant cousin of the Nintendo Switch, bringing the mighty performance of a gaming PC to a handheld format. Running a custom AMD Zen 2 APU with RDNA 2 graphics, it may not touch the capabilities of a really high-end computer, but the fact that it can handle a decent amount of PC games as a handheld console is pretty noteworthy on its own. As we look forward to its release, Valve is hyping the Steam Deck with one very nerve-racking teardown video.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Steam Deck teardown tells you exactly how to be bad

Today the folks at Valve went ahead and tore down their next-generation portable gaming device Steam Deck. The Valve Steam Deck is not exactly like your average DIY PC build. Instead, it’s more like… you COULD open it up, but you probably shouldn’t. Valve’s video is like a parent saying to a child: I know this looks fun, but DON’T do it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Witcher 3 on Steam Deck looks seriously good

The Witcher 3 running on Steam Deck is a reminder of just how good The Continent looks. Earlier today, the game series' official Twitter account shared three clips of the iconic RPG running on Valve's upcoming handheld device, based on the current-gen version of the game. Open a portal into...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Valve reveals Steam Deck internals, showing how hard it is to upgrade

The Steam Deck is Valve’s hotly-anticipated Switch-like handheld, and we finally have a look at the console’s internal hardware. As originally reported by videocardz.com, Valve has released an official teardown video showing the components and how to replace some of the more prominent parts. Well, it’s not a teardown video...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Valve Reveals Insides of Steam Deck; Will Offer Replacement Parts Soon

Apparently, Valve has been getting fed up with questions about possibly replacing any hardware parts in a Steam Deck – so they’ve released a “how-to” guide on how to open the Steam Deck up and replace parts. Spoiler: they highly recommend to not do so, unless you want to compromise your Steam Deck’s performance or even possibly damage it – and damages through your actions will not be covered under the warranty.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Steam Deck teardown shows why you shouldn't attempt to swap components

Handheld consoles have been popular options for gamers. In particular, the Nintendo Switch is a popular choice for many around the world. For PC gamers, the Steam Deck will probably be just as famous. But like the Switch, you probably shouldn't upgrade the insides. In an official teardown video, Valve...
VIDEO GAMES
