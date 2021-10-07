Thursday rain in Pound: Ideas to make the most of it
(POUND, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pound Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pound:
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
