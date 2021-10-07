Baudette Weather Forecast
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0