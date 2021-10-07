Baudette Weather Forecast

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



