4-Day Weather Forecast For Salome

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



