Salome, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Salome

Salome Times
 6 days ago

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cJykcYk00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salome Times

Salome, AZ
