Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and professional Cheryl Burke made Dancing with the Stars history last night when they performed the show's first-ever virtual dance. The partners both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, prompting them to practice and perform their Britney Spears jazz number from separate quarantine locations. When all was said and done, the DWTS judges awarded them a score of 18/30, which was enough to propel them into next week's competition. As a very wise woman once said, "Gimme More" Cody and Cheryl — but preferably from the same dance floor.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO