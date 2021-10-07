A rainy Thursday in Inglis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(INGLIS, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Inglis Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.