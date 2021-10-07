CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglis, FL

A rainy Thursday in Inglis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Inglis Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cJykX5z00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Inglis Bulletin

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
37
Followers
300
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy