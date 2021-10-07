4-Day Weather Forecast For Rangely
RANGELY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
