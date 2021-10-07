4-Day Weather Forecast For Rangely

RANGELY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.